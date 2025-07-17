BusinessStrategy

What it means to build a ‘DTC-smart’ brand for today’s retail environment

An exterior shot of a Warby Parker store in New York City.
The DTC dream is not, in fact, dead, but it has evolved.
By Naomi Omamuli Emiko
For a decade, direct-to-consumer (DTC) was not just a channel, but a cultural movement. It whispered the golden promise of founder-led disruption. The potential for scale was unlimited, algorithmic and didn’t require a middleman. It seemed like the dream of brand affinity was born not in the aisles of Target, but in the intimacy of Instagram ads and podcast pre-rolls.  But the DTC dream, as we knew it, is dead, right? It is, in fact, not dead, but it has evolved. What killed the DTC dream

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing

Celeste Barber launches makeup brand Booie Beauty

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Crocs and Mosaic Brands settle lawsuit over copyright allegation

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

The business of Full Bums: Meet the Aussie brand back from Miami Swim Week

Tamera Francis
Strategy

Gelatissimo opens 50th Australian store, plans US growth

Sarah Stowe
Supermarkets IR Pro

Why toxic metals found in tampons is driving sales of sustainable alternates

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Health & beauty IR Pro

Malin + Goetz CEO Bradley Horowitz on turning a brand into a lifestyle

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay