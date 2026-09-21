BusinessFinancial

Brand Collective acquires Glue Store, The Dom and Running Bare

Glue Store
Accent Group closed down Glue in mid-June (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Major retail group Brand Collective is acquiring three retailers at once: Glue Store, The Dom and Running Bare.

Calling the moves a “significant step forward” in its ongoing growth strategy, the Larry Kestelman-owned group is adding to its portfolio of more than 30 brands.

“These acquisitions demonstrate Brand Collective’s ongoing evolution and innovation as a business,” said CEO David Thomas. “Brand Collective has considerable experience in taking brands to new levels of success, and we see enormous potential across all three.”

It marks a return to the fray for Glue Store, which, in mid-June, was closed down by the Accent Group after an $8.4 million loss and a series of store closures.

Brand Collective said it plans to continue Glue Store’s focus on youth fashion while adding an improved digital experience and an expanded store presence.

The group will also try to utilise the digital marketplace of online factory outlet The Dom, which closed in April in the wake of financial constraints. “Brand Collective intends to build The Dom into a broader destination providing customers with fashion, footwear and lifestyle at great prices,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Longstanding activewear label Running Bare will also undergo a digital transformation, Brand Collective said. After spending six months out of business, the group wants to retain the “distinct identity” of Running Bare.

Thomas said that further details on the newly acquired brands will be released in the coming months.

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