Can China’s sportswear giant Anta win over the US?

ar market in the world. Quiet powerhouse Founded in 1991 in China’s coastal Fujian Province, Anta built its empire with tight control over production, a deep focus on value-for-money and relentless expansion into lower-tier cities often overlooked by global giants. In China’s vast consumer landscape, particularly in lower-tier cities long neglected by international brands, Anta steadily gained ground. A crucial pillar of its success has been its multi-brand strategy. Beyond the Anta brand, it operates Fila China, Descente China, and controls Amer Sports, which owns performance brands like Salomon, Arc’teryx, Wilson and Peak Performance. This portfolio allows Anta Group to address virtually every consumer segment, from mass-market sneakers to high-performance gear favoured by outdoor athletes and professionals. Last year, Anta Sports achieved revenue of US$9.73 billion, representing a 13.6 per cent increase compared to the prior year. Including its owned brands under Amer Sports, such as Salomon, Arc’teryx and Wilson, the broader Anta Group generated more than $13.7 billion, pushing it into the upper echelons of the industry. The brand has deftly combined nationalist marketing with innovation-led design, launching performance-driven sneakers and signing rising sports stars like Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who signed with Anta in 2023 as its marquee global face. According to Chris Baker, founder of Shanghai-based brand consultancy Totem, Anta’s domestic rise hasn’t merely been about tapping patriotic sentiment. “Anta has done a great job pulling market share from Nike in China thanks to product innovation, sharp design, a strong value-for-money equation and a marketing edge that feels fresh and distinct,” Baker said. “National pride certainly helped, too, but that’s only part of the story.” The right timing? America’s athletic footwear and apparel market remains the most lucrative in the world. According to Euromonitor, the sporting goods industry in North America is projected to grow from $165 billion last year to $209 billion by 2029. However, cracks are beginning to show in the armor of legacy players. Nike is losing its dominance over pricing, wholesale shifts and creative stagnation. Consumers are increasingly turning to niche, innovation-led challengers like Hoka, On and Lululemon. Tariff uncertainty adds another layer of risk. The prospect of renewed US-China tensions could complicate Anta’s long-term pricing and supply chain strategy in the market. Still, Anta appears to be making a cautious entrance. The Beverly Hills store will be the brand’s first major showcase to US consumers, with plans for more locations hinging on its performance. NBA fans may already be familiar with Anta through Kyrie Irving’s signature line, and basketball is likely to be the opening salvo in the brand’s US strategy. The timing and location of the Beverly Hills flagship are also clever, with Los Angeles set to host two major global sporting events in the next few years, including the Fifa World Cup in 2026 and the Summer Olympics in 2028. The long game Anta is no stranger to global expansion. Over the past two years, the brand has opened more than 200 stores across Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. It’s also planting flags in the Middle East, with a Dubai Mall flagship slated to open later this year. The US, however, presents a more volatile challenge. “The real mistake would be to press too hard, too fast in a drive for market share right now,” Baker said. The brand, he suggests, must resist the urge to scale prematurely before understanding the nuances of the US market. Anta brand CEO Xu Yang has framed the US entry as part of Anta’s larger ambition to become a global player on its own terms. “We’re not trying to be China’s Nike,” he said, echoing founder Ding Shizhong’s long-standing mantra. “We want to be the world’s Anta.” Further reading: Inside Salomon’s strategy to build long-term relevance as it expands globally.