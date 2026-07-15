DigitalE-commerce

AI increasingly being used for online shopping, research finds

A message reading "AI artificial intelligence"
Customers are not yet comfortable with AI making purchases automatically. (Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
By Harry Booth

The growing popularity of AI is making its way into online shopping, with new research shedding light on how embedded its use is becoming.

Data gathered by fintech company Zip found that 81 per cent of its 1323 people surveyed had used an AI tool within the past three months, 36 per cent of whom had used AI to help with a shopping decision.

The company added that 79 per cent of those AI shoppers use it for research and learning, while 66 per cent use it to compare options. 77 per cent said it has “some or a lot” of influence on their respective purchasing decisions.

“With AI becoming part of everyday life, our customers are clearly open to using it to help them make smarter shopping decisions,” said Soraya Alali, CEO of Zip Australia and New Zealand. “Our research shows AI is already helping customers navigate choice, compare options and make purchasing decisions with greater confidence.” 

The majority of respondents said they use AI to inform decisions on electronics or appliances, with other common categories including clothing, beauty, health, and fitness products.

Zip added that 92 per cent of AI shoppers are comfortable allowing the technology to compare available options while making recommendations. However, only 37 per cent are comfortable with AI making a purchase automatically. 

“Customers are embracing AI to help them shop, but they are also sending a clear message: they want to feel informed and in control,” Alai added.

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