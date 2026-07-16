Why Holland & Barrett’s Singapore return runs through Guardian’s shelves

han 50 products, spanning immunity, gut health, sleep, stress and beauty-from-within, into selected Guardian stores and online, with full distribution across Guardian’s network of more than 115 outlets. A different kind of return “Our previous presence in Singapore provided valuable learnings about the importance of strong local partnerships, operational resilience, and delivering a consistent customer experience,” Gordon Farquhar, Holland & Barrett’s international managing director, told Inside Retail. “Since then, Holland & Barrett’s international function has evolved significantly, with investments in governance, technology, product innovation, and operational oversight.” The brand, he argues, never lost its standing with local shoppers. “Singapore remains one of Asia’s most sophisticated and health-conscious markets, and throughout our time away, we continued to see strong recognition and affinity for the Holland & Barrett brand among consumers,” he said. “What gave us the confidence to return is the continued growth of the preventive health and wellness category, coupled with strong demand from consumers seeking trusted, science-led products. Through our partnership with DFI Retail Group, we believe we can bring Holland & Barrett back to Singapore in a way that is more sustainable, more accessible, and better aligned with how consumers shop today.” “Partnering with Guardian allows us to meet customers where they already shop for their health and wellness needs, while leveraging DFI Retail Group’s strong omnichannel capabilities across both physical and digital channels,” Farquhar said. Is shop-in-shop permanent, or a stepping stone back to standalone stores? Farquhar would not be pinned down. “As with any business, we will continue to evaluate opportunities as markets evolve, but our priority today is the success of this strategic partnership and expanding access to trusted health and wellness solutions across Asia,” he said. On the five-year picture: “The specific format through which we serve customers may evolve over time, but our focus is less on a particular retail model and more on ensuring we deliver the best customer experience. Today, we believe the partnership with DFI Retail Group provides the strongest platform for long-term growth.” What Guardian gets The DFI-owned chain has spent the past 18 months rebuilding itself around wellness, including a Marina Bay Sands flagship reopening earlier this year. Naresh Kalani, managing director of Guardian Health & Beauty Singapore, told Inside Retail that the two businesses complement each other. “Guardian offers a comprehensive range of health and wellness products across different needs and life stages. This is complemented by Holland & Barrett’s expertise in science-led vitamins and supplements, backed by more than 155 years of category experience,” he said. “We selected more than 50 products across key wellness priorities, such as sleep, immunity, gut health, stress management, nutrition, and healthy ageing. We are also seeing consumers become more discerning, looking closely at ingredients, efficacy, and quality, while seeking solutions tailored to their individual needs,” he said. The range, he added, allowed Guardian to introduce Holland & Barrett in a relevant way while giving itself the flexibility to grow the range in line with customer demand and evolving wellness trends in Singapore. Asked where local demand diverges from the global wellness narrative, Kalani pointed to “the growing convergence between health, beauty, and personal care. Consumers are adopting a more holistic approach to wellness, seeking solutions that support both how they feel and how they look.” Singapore as proof of concept The deal sits at the DFI group level, includes Hong Kong through Mannings and carries distribution rights across the wider region over the coming years. Singapore is one of Asia’s most sophisticated health and wellness markets, and is a natural first launch market for the partnership. As a hub for regional growth, it brings together highly engaged consumers, strong retail infrastructure, and a growing focus on preventive health,” Farquhar said. “Launching first in Singapore allows both organisations to introduce the Holland & Barrett proposition in a market that is receptive to science-led products, while also providing valuable insights that can support future expansion across the region.” The company, he added, sees “considerable potential to build on that beyond Singapore and Hong Kong over time”. His five-year ambition is “for Holland & Barrett to become one of Asia’s most trusted preventive health and wellness partners”, with the brand reaching “more customers across additional Asian markets through our partnership with DFI Retail Group”. Further reading: Why DFI Group has simplified its empire to stay competitive in Asia.