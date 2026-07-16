BusinessStrategy

Why Holland & Barrett’s Singapore return runs through Guardian’s shelves

Holland & Barrett flagship
The British wellness retailer is back in Singapore. (Source: Holland & Barrett)
By Tong Van
Fifteen months after Holland & Barrett disappeared from Singapore almost overnight, the British wellness retailer is back on the island through an exclusive partnership with Guardian Health & Beauty.  This time, to avoid repeating its misstep, Holland & Barrett has signed a multi-year, group-level distribution agreement with DFI Retail Group, the pan-Asian retailer behind Guardian in Singapore and Mannings in Hong Kong.  The June rollout puts a curated range of more than 50

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