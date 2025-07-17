Mecca reveals Apothecary concept in Melbourne flagship

Beauty retailer Mecca will launch its experience-based Mecca Apothecary in its Bourke Street flagship store in Melbourne.

The new concept will offer holistic wellness through brands, services, and solutions, featuring 10 new services and Mecca’s range of local and global brands.

A team of educated specialists will helm the new initiative, with experts from across Australia and New Zealand, including naturopaths from Melbourne Apothecary, providing nutrition, coaching, and acupuncture through a variety of natural medicines and remedies.

Practitioners will offer services including ear seeds, naturopathy and traditional Chinese medicine facial mapping.

“Mecca Bourke Street gives us the space to truly bring ‘feeling good’ to life for our customers, which is just as important as looking good in today’s world of beauty,” said Marita Burke, chief Mecca-maginations officer.

“Every element in the Apothecary, from a design, product and service perspective, has been carefully considered to help customers feel their best.”

The brand’s apothecary services were selected on the identification of six key need states that impact overall wellbeing – sleep, calm, sensitised skin, rituals, cycles of life, and the gut.

New product types will include teas, tinctures, supplements and powders, meditation devices, functional fragrances and aromatherapy, tongue scrapers, adaptogenic skincare, and massage guns, among others.

New brands such as anatome, The Nue Co, Herbar, The Gut Co, Aman Essentials, Bamford and Love Byt will be featured at the human-centric, high-touch Bourke Street apothecary.



