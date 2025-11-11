BusinessShopping centres & malls

Scentre Group sees increased visitation and sales across all Westfields

Image of Westfield logo.
Membership of the company’s Westfield program rose to 4.8 million. (Source: Bigstock)
By Darshana Gupta

Scentre Group has reported higher customer visitation and stronger sales across its 42 Westfield shopping centres in its latest operating update.

Customer visits reached 453 million in the 45 weeks to 9 November 2025, up 3.1 per cent, or 13.5 million more than in the same period last year.

“Total annual business partner sales across the portfolio to 30 September 2025 were $29.5 billion, up $760 million compared to the same period in 2024,” said CEO Elliott Rusanow. 

“For the three months ended 30 September 2025, our business partners achieved total growth in sales of 3.7 per cent with specialty sales up 4.4 per cent.”

Rusanow said occupancy across the portfolio remained high at 99.8 per cent, up 40 basis points year-on-year, driven by a strong demand for space from a range of businesses.  

The group completed 2366 leasing deals during the first nine months of the year, achieving average specialty rent escalations of 4.4 per cent and a 3 per cent increase in releasing spreads.

Membership of the company’s Westfield program rose to 4.8 million, an increase of 600,000 from a year earlier. 

In October, Scentre Group opened the final stage of the $48 million redevelopment of Westfield Burwood in Sydney, introducing brands including Aldi, JB Hi-Fi, Nike and Rebel.

The company completed the first stage of a $72 million redevelopment at Westfield Southland in Melbourne in June, featuring new dining and entertainment precincts, with the upgraded David Jones store slated to open this month.

In Sydney, a new health, wellness, and fitness precinct opened in July at Westfield Bondi, featuring a global-first Virgin Active social wellness club and a Rebel RCX concept store, with further upgrades to its entertainment and dining areas planned for the future.

Scentre said investments at Westfield Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Tea Tree Plaza have led to higher visitation and stronger sales.

