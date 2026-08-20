Dusk’s years-long transformation drives strong sales, profit growth 

Dusk Group ended the last fiscal year with strong growth in both sales and profit, as its years-long transformation strategy began to pay off.

Sales for the year ended June 28 jumped 8.4 per cent to $148.9 million, including a record 5.1 per cent growth in the first half and a 14.3 per cent increase in the second half.

Growth was driven by the rejuvenation of core product offering, complemented by strong customer response to new product innovation, improved availability of best-selling lines, and record trading across key seasonal events.

Like-for-like (LFL) sales were up 7.8 per cent, including a 6.4 per cent uplift in-store and16.9 per cent growth online.

Statutory net profit after tax soared 23.1 per cent to $5.4 million.

CEO and MD Vlad Yakubson said FY26 was a milestone year for the company, reflecting the benefits of the strategic transformation undertaken over the past three years.

“Against a subdued retail environment, the company remained focused on the factors within its control, delivering record total sales and online sales while continuing to expand margins,” he said.

“These results demonstrate we have created a more resilient business, underpinned by a rejuvenated brand, compelling customer proposition and disciplined execution by our team.”

At the end of the fiscal year, Dusk Rewards reached a record 768,000 members, up 18 per cent year on year. The company had 144 stores, down six.

For the first seven weeks of FY27, the retailer saw sales grow 2.7 per cent on a reported basis and 5.4 per cent on a LFL basis, driven mainly by improved ranging and stock availability.

The company said its signature product range continues to resonate strongly with customers, increasing sales predictability and reducing reliance on fashion-led categories.