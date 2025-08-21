Featured PostShopping centres & malls

LVMH maisons to anchor redeveloped Chatswood Chase 

Exterior view of Chatswood Chase
Multiple LVMH brands are set to open in the redeveloped Chatswood Chase. (Source: Vicinity Centres)
By Sean Cao

Ten LVMH maisons will anchor Sydney’s Chatswood Chase next year as part of the luxury group’s extended strategic partnership with mall operator Vicinity Centres. 

As part of the partnership, 10 out of LVMH’s 12 maisons, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Bvlgari, Celine, Loewe, Tiffany & Co, Fred, Tag Heuer, Chaumet and Rimowa, will open on the first level of the shopping centre. 

In addition, the group’s Sephora and Parfums Christian Dior will feature stores on the centre’s ground floor.

Chatswood Chase is undergoing a transformation project with a complete revitalisation and elevation of the centre’s design across all four floors, including the addition of a rooftop lifestyle and wellness space.

The redeveloped Chatswood Chase will open in two phases. The first phase will commence in October with the opening of the ground level, along with levels two and three.

The second phase is expected to launch next April, featuring the LVMH maisons, some of the world’s most recognisable luxury brands.

“Our enduring partnership with LVMH is built on a deep understanding of luxury retail, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to creating long-term value,” said Peter Huddle, CEO and MD of Vicinity Centres.

“Together with our retail partners, we are proud and excited to bring the Chatswood Chase project to market, a first-of-its-kind destination for Sydney’s highly affluent North Shore communities,” he added.

