Kim Kardashian’s Skims men’s range launches Down Under

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Skims – the shapewear and loungewear brand launched by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede – has signed up David Jones as the exclusive Australian stockist of the label’s new Men’s range.

“We are incredibly excited to be the first to bring Skims Men’s to customers across Australia,” said Chris Wilson, executive GM of menswear, kids, home, and food at David Jones.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the most innovative and desirable brands to our customers.”

Skims Mens comes in 11 colours with sizes ranging from XS to 5X.

The collection is now available in-store at David Jones’s Elizabeth Street Sydney and Bourke Street Melbourne flagships, as well as online.

