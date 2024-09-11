BusinessStrategy

Dolce & Gabbana opens first exclusive David Jones counter in Sydney

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Dolce & Gabanna will open its first beauty counter in David Jones at the Elizabeth Street flagship in Sydney next month.

The counter opening builds on the fashion retailer’s expansion of offerings, with the launching of Dolce & Gabanna Beauty and Dolce & Gabanna Casa homewares.

“Since David Jones opened its doors in 1838, it has been our mission to sell the best and most exclusive goods,” said Scott Fyfe, David Jones CEO.

“We are fortunate to have been trusted by the world’s most desirable and exclusive brands for 186 years and more importantly by our customers.”

David Jones has been a partner of Dolce & Gabanna for more than 20 years.

