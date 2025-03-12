Moleskine’s CEO on how the brand balances heritage with smart innovation

Moleskine’s global expansion. “We are prioritising growth in key markets such as Singapore and Thailand within Southeast Asia by expanding our physical presence and enhancing our digital touchpoints,” Christophe Archaimbault, CEO at Moleskine, told Inside Retail. “E-commerce remains a critical driver, and we are investing in a seamless omnichannel experience to meet the expectations of Asia’s tech-savvy and design-conscious consumers.” According to the executive, the company’s strategy focuses on three key pillars: strengthening retail and e-commerce ecosystem, deepening cultural relevance through localisation, and advancing smart solutions to bridge analogue and digital creativity. Beyond mere market entry, Moleskine is tailoring its offerings to resonate with local audiences. Strategic collaborations with regional artists and designers, including Singapore’s 8EyedSpud and China’s Zeng Fanzhi, demonstrate an effort to blend cultural authenticity with the brand’s global identity. Product diversification and premiumisation While Moleskine’s core identity is deeply tied to its notebooks, the brand has steadily expanded into adjacent product categories to enhance its ecosystem. “Our priority is to grow our range of premium creative tools, offering a more comprehensive ecosystem for thinkers, writers and artists,” Archaimbault said. This year, Moleskine will broaden its portfolio to include premium creative tools such as Kaweco Pens, Blackwing Pencils, and an extended range of lifestyle accessories like the Legendary Backpack. Limited-edition collaborations, such as the upcoming Peanuts collection, are also integral to Moleskine’s premiumisation strategy. As digital tools become increasingly dominant, Moleskine has positioned itself as a bridge between traditional and digital creativity. “Beyond physical tools, we are advancing our Smart range with the launch of a new suite of apps powered by generative AI, bridging analogue and digital creativity like never before,” Archaimbault added. “This innovation will elevate how users capture, organise and transform their ideas across both paper and digital platforms.” The Moleskine Smart ecosystem enables ideas to begin on paper – the most natural canvas for creativity – before being seamlessly digitised for sharing, editing and collaboration. “This fusion of tradition and innovation allows us to preserve the authenticity of handwriting while embracing the limitless possibilities of technology,” he said. According to the CEO, a seamless omnichannel experience is at the core of Moleskine’s retail strategy. The company is refining its consumer touchpoints to ensure a frictionless journey across online and offline platforms. This approach aligns with the evolving expectations of design-conscious, tech-savvy consumers who demand both convenience and immersion. The brand is investing in immersive store experiences that align with its creative ethos, ensuring that every customer interaction, whether in-store or online, is meaningful and inspiring. Sustainability as a business imperative Moleskine has embedded sustainability into its strategic roadmap, moving beyond corporate responsibility into a core business function. “In 2023 alone, we donated about 15,700 products and recycled 292 tons of materials,” Archaimbault said. “Since 2008, Moleskine has been proud to hold FSC certification to ensure the responsible sourcing of materials, protecting both forests and the communities that depend on them.” Furthermore, Moleskine has aligned itself with the Paris Climate Agreement, setting a Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions by 42 per cent by 2030. Its focus extends beyond internal operations to encompass its entire value chain, recognising that comprehensive sustainability efforts are crucial to long-term brand equity and consumer trust. “Looking ahead, my goal is to help Moleskine evolve into a true global catalyst for creativity – one that continuously empowers individuals to express themselves, think critically and innovate boldly,” he said. “If I can leave a legacy where Moleskine is not only recognised for its exceptional products but also for its role in inspiring and enabling countless individuals to realise their creative potential, I would consider that a defining moment in my leadership journey.” Further reading, Moleskine’s CEO Christophe Archaimbault on his leadership journey.