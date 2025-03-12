BusinessStrategy

Moleskine’s CEO on how the brand balances heritage with smart innovation

By Tong Van
Italian luxury stationery brand Moleskine is navigating the complexities of a digital-first world while staying rooted in its legacy of analogue expression. Under the leadership of CEO Christophe Archaimbault, the brand is executing a multi-faceted strategy to ensure relevance, drive international expansion and deepen its technological integration, all while maintaining its commitment to sustainability.  Strengthening presence in key Asian markets Asia has emerged as a focal point for Moles

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay