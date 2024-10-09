NewsOpenings & closings

IGA to open CBD concept store in Sydney with meals and more

By Celene Ignacio

IGA will open a new concept store at Quay Quarter in Sydney CBD on October 15, allowing office workers, locals, and tourists to stop by for a quick meal or a full grocery shopping experience.

The new store will also sell seasonal fresh produce and healthy and organic products, specialty Asian products, flowers, and liquor, including luxury and vintage wines.

“We are very excited to open our doors in Circular Quay again after our original store closed at the end of 2017,” said Jim and Lee, owners of the IGA store.

“We have worked incredibly hard to create a new supermarket that will provide value, convenience and a variety of products for our city shoppers.”

The new store will be located at the Market Hall on Retail Level 2 of Quay Quarter on 50 Bridge Street.

