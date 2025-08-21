SectorsLuxury

Louis Vuitton debuts makeup collection, arriving first in China

Louis Vuitton makeup collection
The makeup collection includes 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and eyeshadow palettes. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Louis Vuitton has entered the beauty market with the launch of La Beaute, its first makeup line, which will debut in China this month ahead of a global rollout.

Developed under the creative direction of British makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, the French luxury house said the products are “encased in objets d’art” designed to be kept forever.

The makeup collection includes 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and eyeshadow palettes. 

All products are refillable, with replacement lipstick bullets and individual eyeshadow shades available. 

Moreover, the lip range – developed with Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud –  is scented. LV Rouge blends mimosa, jasmine, and rose, while the Baumes feature mint and raspberry.

“Makeup is culture; it is power; it is presence; and it’s personal,” said McGrath, creative director of cosmetics for La Beaute.

The lipsticks and balms are priced at US$160 each while the eyeshadow palette is $250.

A digital pre-launch is scheduled on August 25.

