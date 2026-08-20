Universal Store ramps up expansion after strong fiscal year

Universal Store Holdings plans to ramp up its expansion, with up to 20 new stores slated to open in FY27 after a 12.9 per cent increase in annual sales to $376.1 million.

CEO Alice Barbery attributed the result to revenue and gross margin growth across the group’s brands: Universal Store, Perfect Stranger and CTC (Cheap Thrills Cycle).

“This performance reflects the continued excellence in providing our customers with on-trend products, a service-oriented experience, and engaging communications,” she said.

The group’s namesake brand remained its largest business, with sales up 11.5 per cent to $313.3 million; online sales increased 9.4 per cent to $39.6 million, accounting for 12.6 per cent of Universal Store’s revenue.

Perfect Stranger continued its sustained growth, with sales increasing 40.8 per cent to $35.9 million. Like-for-like sales rose 13 per cent, supported by higher average unit prices and improvements in product quality and collections.

However, the group’s wholesale revenue fell 18.9 per cent, reflecting lower US exports, the closure of several key retail accounts, and reduced intercompany sales.

The group ended the year with 123 stores: 88 Universal Store, 26 Perfect Stranger, and nine Thrills.

For FY27, it plans to open 16 to 20 stores, including nine to 10 Universal Store locations, six to eight Perfect Stranger stores, and one to two Thrills stores.

Barbery said the group is well-positioned for the year ahead and remains focused on managing costs while investing in its people and systems.

“Our observation is that our customer remains willing to spend on quality, on-trend clothing from brands they love,” she added.

“As always, we continue to focus on cost discipline as we invest in our team and system capability to support future growth.”