Enoia’s founder on the brand’s debut and the emotional future of beauty retail

ination and a new beginning. In this Q&A, Inside Retail speaks with Shah about what inspired Enoia’s creation, how her fashion and lifestyle background shaped its philosophy, and why she believes Hong Kong is primed for a new kind of beauty experience. Inside Retail: What inspired you to create Enoia, and why now for Hong Kong? Julie Shah: Over the last decade, our work has focused on building a meaningful presence for our brands in Mainland China. In that time, we saw a wave of retail innovation in cities like Shanghai and Chengdu, while Hong Kong’s beauty retail landscape remained largely unchanged. Post-pandemic, Hong Kong consumers are travelling to Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Japan to discover new ideas. There is a clear appetite for something fresh, intimate and intentional. Enoia is our response to that shift. It’s rooted in curiosity, exploration and a belief that beauty retail in Hong Kong can feel personal again. We felt that now was the right time to re-ignite that spark of discovery. IR: Your background in fashion and lifestyle spans New York and Hong Kong. How has that shaped your perspective on beauty, and how does Enoia reflect it? JS: I’ve never been drawn to big functional “system” beauty. My relationship with beauty has always been emotional and experiential, especially as I’ve moved through my own natural ageing process. I’m looking for products that make me feel grounded, nourished and connected to myself. After the pandemic, customers across Asia have become far more discerning. You cannot sell them a story that isn’t real. Enoia reflects this shift: every brand we carry is human-centred, sincere in its values, and designed to bring joy in an everyday, meaningful way. IR: How would you describe the feeling of stepping into Enoia? JS: Warm, inviting and quietly transformative. I split my life between Hong Kong / Shanghai and the South of France, and I wanted the space to reflect the light, calm and unhurried atmosphere of the region. Enoia feels like a pause inside the city. It’s beauty retail, but with space to breathe. IR: The store invites customers to think and connect, not just shop. How did the spatial design support that? JS: The store layout is intentionally circular, encouraging exploration rather than direction. We added seating because we want people to stay, speak with us, ask questions and take their time. Every brand has depth, heritage and thoughtful communication. We are not interested in products being collected. We want them to be lived with. IR: Enoia’s brand mix is diverse. What guides your curation? JS: The Greater China market moves quickly, and to stay relevant, we must look beyond the trend curve. Right now, everyone is focused on the fragrance boom, but we already see that only brands with emotional storytelling and human connection will sustain beyond this moment. Enoia is our laboratory. It allows us to identify the brands that will matter not just this year, but in the next five. IR: You’ve said the brands you bring speak to real human needs. What needs are most important now? JS: I look for: Founder authenticity – someone building from personal vision, not trend. Uncompromised ingredients and craftsmanship – even if it means smaller margins. Emotional relevance – brands that address how we actually live: Hormonal change. Sexual wellness and intimacy. Products that can be used for everyone in the family. Beauty today isn’t about appearance. It’s about how we feel in our own skin. IR: Do you see Enoia expanding beyond Hong Kong? JS: Yes, we hope so. But the concept is rooted in responding to the emotional culture of place. Hong Kong is our starting point because the city is ready for something more thoughtful. Across Asia, consumers are looking for spaces that inspire, not overwhelm. If Enoia grows, it will grow in response to where that longing exists. Further reading: How Nimble’s next chapter is redefining ‘functional lifestyle’.