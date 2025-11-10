BusinessStrategy

Dan Murphy’s appoints Super Retail Group’s Benjamin Ward as MD

Image of Benjamin Ward.
Ward will succeed Agi Pfeiffer-Smith, who is stepping down after five years with the company. (Source: Super Retail Group)
By Darshana Gupta

Super Retail Group has announced the immediate resignation of Benjamin Ward, MD of Supercheap Auto, who is set to take on the role of MD at Dan Murphy’s at Endeavour Group, effective January 27 of next year.

Super Retail Group said Ben McConnell, GM of retail operations for Supercheap Auto, has been appointed interim MD while the company undertakes a search for Ward’s permanent replacement.

“I would like to thank Benjamin for his contribution to the group,” said group MD and CEO Paul Bradshaw. 

“On behalf of everyone at Super Retail Group, I wish Benjamin every success as he pursues future opportunities.”

At Endeavour Group, Ward will succeed Agi Pfeiffer-Smith, who is stepping down after five years with the company, and will remain in her role until the end of March to ensure a smooth leadership transition and focus on the Christmas trading period.

As part of its wider executive changes, Endeavour Group has appointed Catriona Larritt as CCO, a newly created position overseeing marketing, customer insights, digital, e-commerce, data and AI, and loyalty. 

Brendan Sweeney will also join Endeavour as chief digital and data officer after Claire Smith’s departure, while Jill Henderson has been named chief legal officer, replacing Peter Atkin, who is set to leave the company early next year.


“Our strategy refresh is progressing well and is reinforcing our confidence in the underlying strength of the business and our brands,” said interim CEO Kate Beattie. 

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead, and to drive the execution of the strategy in the new year we are pleased to welcome these experienced executive leaders to the Endeavour Group team.”

