Couche-Tard pulls $47 billion bid for Seven & I, cites lack of engagement

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its $47 billion takeover bid for Seven & I Holdings, citing a lack of constructive engagement by the Japanese retailer.

The surprise move marks the end of a year-long attempt by Circle K operator Couche-Tard to create a global convenience store giant by acquiring the company behind 7-Eleven.

“There has been no sincere or constructive engagement from 7&I that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal, contrary to comments made publicly by 7&I representatives,” Couche-Tard said in a letter to its board of directors.

Couche-Tard raised its offer to $47 billion from $38.5 billion in October last year and in March offered to increase it further if the Japanese firm cooperated and revealed more financial information.

It had also agreed to a store sale plan, in a bid to ease some regulatory hurdles.

Couche-Tard’s attempts at cementing the acquisition had gathered steam after a rival $58 billion white-knight bid from Seven & I Holdings’ founding family ended after failing to get financing.

The companies had inked a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) earlier this year, but “the quantity and substance of the permitted due diligence, including at two tightly constrained management meetings, have been negligible,” Couche-Tard said in the letter.

“At this point, we had no visibility into whether or when we might receive any further information,” Couche-Tard’s letter said.

Couche-Tard said it had offered to acquire all of 7&I’s business outside of Japan and just 40 per cent of the business in Japan, where convenience stores are seen as key infrastructure due to their support role during natural disasters.

“We are not able to effectively pursue this combination without deeper and genuine further engagement from 7&I leadership and the special committee,” the letter said.