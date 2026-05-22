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Fashion’s plan to bring manufacturing home to Australia

An RM Williams campaign image of a man reclining on his back in the bed of a ute wearing a pink button-down shirt
“We know we can’t compete on labour cost alone.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australia grows some of the world’s finest wool and cotton, yet almost every garment we wear is made somewhere else. The Australian Fashion Council’s (AFC’s) new National Manufacturing Strategy, co-developed with R.M.Williams, is the first serious attempt to change that – and it arrives at a moment when the future of national manufacturing has become a retail issue, not just a policy one. Why now – and why it matters for retail Today, an estimated 97 per cent of Australia’s fashion a

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