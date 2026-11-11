Carl’s Jr appoints Rodica Titeica as country director

Carl’s Jr has a new country director for Australia and New Zealand, ex-Subway marketing head Rodica Titeica.

“Carl’s Jr is at a genuinely exciting point in this market – with a loyal following, and a lot of runway ahead of it in ANZ,” Titeica wrote on LinkedIn. “Getting to lead this next chapter – the people, the restaurants, the growth – is the kind of challenge I’ve spent my career building towards. I know how much work sits behind it – and I’m grateful to the people that helped get me here.”

Titeica comes to the burger chain after six years as Subway’s head of marketing, then director, and later senior director of marketing and digital.

She brings extensive experience in franchise operations, brand transformation and commercial growth.

CKE Restaurants Inc, the parent company behind Carl’s Jr announced the appointment on LinkedIn, praising Titeica’s track record.

“Her proven track record of driving performance across large-scale franchise networks makes her an exciting addition to our international leadership team,” the post read.

Titeica’s appointment marks an important step in accelerating the brand’s momentum in the region.

Under her leadership there will be a focus on strengthening franchise partnerships, sharpening execution, and positioning the brand to achieve greater scale.