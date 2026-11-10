JB Hi-Fi’s The Good Guys gets new boss, Tania Garonzi

JB Hi-Fi has appointed Tania Garonzi as the incoming MD of consumer electronics and home appliance retailer The Good Guys.

Garonzi, the brand’s current merchandise director, takes the reins on March 1. She succeeds long-time boss Biag Capasso, who is stepping down after 15 years with the business, the last five at the helm.

Prior to joining The Good Guys in late 2021, Garonzi spent 15 years leading supplier-side operations, including a 15-year tenure as director and GM of Hisense Australia.

JB Hi-Fi’s CEO Nick Wells said the appointment reflects the business’s existing executive pipeline and deep commercial experience across the home appliance space.

“Tania is a highly regarded leader with strong commercial capability and an excellent understanding of The Good Guys, its customers and the broader retail market,” said Wells.

The leadership transition follows JB Hi-Fi’s previous full-year group sales of $11.06 billion, amid an uncertain market scenario as consumers become more value-conscious.