s part of a broader leadership shake-up that will see longtime employees Ann-Marie Campbell become president and chief operating officer, while Jordan Broggi succeeds McPhail as executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Richard McPhail is a very safe pair of hands in that he understands Home Depot deeply and has the right skill sets to see the business through its next phase of growth,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData. “Given the still sluggish market for home improvement, Home Depot really needs to focus on optimising operations. McPhail’s background will be very helpful here.” And despite the tough market, McPhail will also inherit a business that is showing signs of resilience. The retailer reported a nearly 5 per cent year-on-year increase in third-quarter sales to US$43.4 billion, with both overall and US comparable sales rising 2.2 per cent. The stronger results prompted Home Depot to raise its full-year sales growth forecast to 4.5 per cent, from its previous range of 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent. But the improvement has yet to convince investors. Home Depot’s shares fell 1.3 per cent in premarket trading on November 18, following a 2.5 per cent decline the previous day. Simeon Gutman, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said, “We view Home Depot’s Q3 2026 results favorably and broadly aligned with expectations – modestly improving comps despite the weak housing backdrop, although it is still early to call the turn.” Was Home Depot right to pick Richard McPhail as its next CEO? Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy Retail OCD, endorsed the leadership changes. He described McPhail as a “credible choice” for this moment, pointing to his experience beyond finance, including corporate strategy and the acquisitions that have expanded Home Depot’s business with professional contractors. “Financial discipline paired with deep store operations experience is a compelling combination,” Stacher said. “The test will be whether that partnership translates into better service and stronger customer loyalty.” Meanwhile, Frankie Margotta, strategy director at consulting firm Triptk, agreed that McPhail is a strong candidate, citing his deep understanding of the company’s culture. However, Margotta questioned whether tighter financial discipline, capital allocation and operational efficiency are what Home Depot needs most from its next CEO. “While those things are important, and McPhail clearly brings them, the larger challenge is that there’s no clear near-term return to the housing conditions that historically helped fuel big-ticket home improvement,” Margotta said. “He’ll have to lead the company through a different reality, culturally and commercially, instead of waiting for the old one to return.” That could mean rethinking what it means to be a homeowner or professional today, and even the role of the home itself as ownership becomes increasingly unattainable for many people. “There may be fewer major renovation and upgrade moments, and the ones that stay will be more competitive across Home Depot and its peers. That puts more pressure on the company to identify new, smaller, and/or less-frequent occasions where it can become relevant.” How Home Depot can sustain growth in the quarters ahead With homeowners facing high mortgage rates and rising living costs, Home Depot will need to make home improvement projects easier and more reliable to complete. Margotta argued that the company must confront several questions: what do modern consumers and professionals need from Home Depot? What does it mean to be the largest home improvement retailer when homeownership is increasingly out of reach? And where can the company find opportunities beyond traditional home improvement projects, which are becoming less frequent and more competitive? “I don’t know that McPhail’s CFO experience alone prepares him to answer those questions,” Margotta said. “His CEO role will absolutely demand that he does.”