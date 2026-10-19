BusinessMarketing

What’s driving breakfast’s branding evolution?

Six emerging morning rituals are reshaping how products are packaged, positioned and sold. (Source: Food for Health)
By Michael Callan and Elmira Gaynullina
Convenience, function and indulgence are changing breakfast rituals. So how can brands lean into visual cues and packaging design to tap this trend? Principals’ Michael Callan and Elmira Gaynullina explain. Considered by many the most important meal of the day, breakfast has been through more modern-day evolutions than its counterparts, lunch and dinner. From the 1920s in the US, when public relations expert Edward Bernays convinced Americans that the best way to start the day was a heavy brea

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