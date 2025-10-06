How DX Diamonds aims to reach younger shoppers with modern branding, celeb rings

omantics. Chief marketing officer Kate Hughes told Inside Retail that DX Diamonds is now well-positioned to match the expectations and values of the couples it sells to. “This rebrand has allowed us to truly bring that DX Diamonds brand to life,” Hughes said. With roots in tradition but a thoroughly modern outlook, DX Diamonds is hoping to redefine not just engagement rings – but what meaningful, inclusive and pressure-free romance can look like today. Built for modern love One of the central customer insights that informed DX Diamonds’ repositioning was the incredible pressure young couples feel to perform picture-perfect versions of romance. “Real love doesn’t look like that. It’s less polished, it’s more personal, no less amazing or incredible or romantic,” Hughes elaborated. DX Diamonds partnered with creative agency Willow and Blake to map out the brand’s new positioning. Hughes shared that their priority was to carve out “white space” and create a tone of voice that is “very different to our competitors”. While the imagery and tone of voice have shifted to be more casual and playful, DX Diamonds’ offering hasn’t changed: to create custom diamond engagement rings and fine jewellery without the complexity, mark-ups, jargon or stuffiness expected from the industry. DX Diamonds offers both lab-grown and natural diamonds, recognising that customers have a wide range of needs and values. “For some people, it’s an absolute no-brainer that it would be a lab-grown diamond for them. And other people feel exactly the same way about natural diamonds. It is incredibly personal,” Hughes said. The brand’s educational content, driven by real team members, aims to demystify the purchasing process. The new website – completely rebuilt as part of the rebrand – offers seamless browsing, clear information and an easy path to connect with jewellery experts, whether online or in the Melbourne showroom. According to Hughes, every customer who checks out online receives a call from a DX team member. DX Diamonds also promises a four-week turnaround for both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Celebrating icons, accessibly Coinciding with the rebrand, DX Diamonds launched its ‘Icons Collection’ – a recreation of the modern era’s most coveted engagement ring designs at an accessible price point. The offering is in line with its promise of “no mark-ups on love”. Fine jewellers, including DX Diamonds, have long been recreating celebrity engagement rings for customers. “If someone walks in and wants to have a ring like Taylor Swift, [that’s] fine, we can create anything,” Hughes explained. But DX Diamonds has now formalised it as an offering with a permanent collection of celebrity-inspired engagement rings, including Emily Ratajkowski’s two-stone ‘toi et moi’ ring and Meghan Markle’s royal trilogy engagement ring. “We saw an opportunity to create those rings that people love on the celebrities they admire, and make them accessible,” Hughes said. According to Hughes, DX Diamonds chose which celebrity engagement ring designs to add to the ‘Icons Collection’ based on internet search volume and designs that the brand could make well. The Icon Collection and new brand identity are debuting across DX’s Melbourne and Sydney showrooms, alongside its refreshed e-commerce platform.