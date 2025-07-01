Mosiac Group goes into liquidation

Mosaic Group will go into liquidation after entering voluntary administration last October.

Creditors voted to liquidate the company in a meeting on July 1 after the administrators failed to receive a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) or find another proposal for the group.

Mosaic has appointed its existing administrators, Vaughan Strawbridge and David McGrath, along with Kathryn Evans, Kate Warwick of FTI Consulting, as liquidators. They will continue investigating matters identified in an earlier report to creditors.

In June, the administrators stated that the company may have been trading while insolvent as early as December 2020.

Last October, Gayle Dickerson, Amanda Coneyworth, Ryan Eagle and David Hardy from KPMG Australia were appointed as the receivers and managers of the group’s assets and business. They were in control of the day-to-day trading before the business was wound down in April.

Francis Bowker and Kristal Pihama of KPMG New Zealand were appointed as the receivers of Noni B Holdings NZ in October last year and were responsible for all business operations and expenses, which have now ceased.

At one time, Mosaic Group owned and operated a portfolio of long-running apparel chains, including Noni B, Katies, Millers, Autograph, Crossroads, W. Lane, Beme, Rockmans and Rivers.

All group operations have ceased trading, and all assets have been sold.