Levi’s new Asia MD on the next chapter of growth in East Asia Pacific

ey at Levi’s, the challenge of leading a diverse multi-market region, and the priorities shaping the brand’s next chapter across East Asia Pacific. Inside Retail: You’ve spent more than a decade at Levi’s, growing through multiple senior leadership roles. What has kept you committed to building your career within the company? Vicky Skelton: What has kept me at Levi’s is the rare combination of purpose, people, and the opportunity to contribute to something bigger than myself. LS&Co has always stood for more than just great products – it’s a values-led company with a long history of championing equality, community impact, and doing the right thing. Being part of an organisation that leads with conviction, especially in times of change, is deeply meaningful to me. Over the past 13 years, I’ve had the privilege of growing across diverse roles and markets, from global functions to leading Canada and now East Asia Pacific. Each chapter has stretched me, but always within a culture that encourages curiosity, collaboration and courage. What continues to inspire me most is the opportunity to connect with and lead talented teams around the world. Through my travels, whether I’m in Melbourne, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore or Bangkok, I have seen a shared pride in the brand and a shared commitment to our values. Leading through those values and helping our teams make a meaningful impact together is what makes this journey so rewarding. IR: Moving from a single-country GM role to overseeing a multi-market region is a significant shift. What has been the biggest personal adjustment so far? VS: The biggest shift has been moving from leading one geography, Canada, to overseeing a region as diverse and complex as East Asia Pacific. In Canada, while there are regional nuances, it is ultimately one cohesive market. In East Asia Pacific, we are working across multiple countries with very different levels of retail maturity, consumer behaviour, cultural context, and economic conditions. That diversity is both a challenge and an opportunity. While the markets vary, the broader company priorities remain the same – being brand-led, DTC-first, disciplined in execution, and focused on long-term sustainable growth. The difference lies in how those priorities are activated locally. For me, the adjustment has been about leading through influence and empowerment – listening carefully, understanding what each market uniquely needs, and creating the right balance between alignment and autonomy. My role is to bring clarity and connection across the cluster, while ensuring each market feels trusted and equipped to win in its own way. When we unlock the strengths of each individual market and align them to a shared vision, that’s how we drive success collectively as a region. IR: You’ve stepped into the MD role for East Asia Pacific at a time of rapid change in retail and consumer behaviour. What are your immediate priorities for the region in your first 12 months? VS: FY2026 is about being decisively brand-led and DTC-first. Across East Asia Pacific, we’re elevating Levi’s as a premium, head-to-toe lifestyle brand – one that feels consistent, confident, and culturally relevant. In practice, that means sharp product focus, disciplined pricing and assortment, and more immersive retail experiences. In ANZ, for example, we’re building on the strong foundation in stores like Doncaster and Bondi, where we’ve elevated Indigo concepts and premium service models. Likewise, in Thailand, where we are 100 per cent company-owned and have a strong fleet of elevated stores, including Levi’s CentralWorld, our largest store in Southeast Asia to date, we intend to maximise our footprint in key locations like Bangkok. In Japan, in addition to our flagship store in Harajuku, Tokyo, we’re excited about what the new pipeline of stores will do for brand premiumisation. Digitally, Levi.com will become our true flagship – more premium, more connected, and supported by stronger loyalty and omni capabilities. Finally, winning with women is a core growth engine. We’re investing more in product, styling, and experience, and initiatives like our brand partnership with Rosé from BlackPink will play an important role in elevating brand equity and driving consideration. IR: How would you describe the biggest differences between leading a market like Canada and overseeing a diverse, multi-market region such as East Asia and Pacific (EAP)? VS: Canada is about speed, alignment, and deep local consumer understanding within a single market. EAP, by contrast, is about coordination – bringing together multiple markets at very different stages of retail maturity, from highly advanced markets like Japan and Korea to developing ones such as Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. What stays constant is the power of the Levi’s brand. What changes is how we bring it to life locally. In Korea, for example, culture-driven activations such as the Hannam pop-up and the Seoul Jazz Festival have reinforced Levi’s as the centre of culture. In Japan, the strong foundation of premiumisation and consumers’ love for vintage and craftsmanship gives us a model we can learn from and adapt in developing markets. My role is to connect these strengths across the cluster – aligning on a shared strategy while enabling each market to execute authentically. By leveraging what works in mature markets, we can accelerate growth and build capability in emerging markets, creating momentum for the entire region. IR: East Asia Pacific is often described as one of Levi’s most dynamic regions. Where do you see the strongest growth opportunities today? VS: East Asia Pacific is one of our most dynamic regions, and 2025 showed the creativity and resilience of our teams. Growth will come from three key areas: brand elevation, direct-to-consumer (DTC) expansion, and deeper consumer connection. Across the cluster, our approach is to drive our global priorities powerfully across all markets while creating experiences that feel relevant, meaningful, and authentic to consumers in each market. Powerful alignment to global strategic priorities with impactful local execution is both a science and an art, and I believe it will be one of our greatest strengths as a global brand across East Asia Pacific markets. Southeast Asia offers particularly exciting opportunities. Here, we can deepen engagement with domestic consumers, expand our footprint, and leverage local partnerships, all while learning from more mature markets to show up for our consumers in new and engaging ways. Retail remains a key lever – bigger, better stores in Korea, immersive experiences in ANZ, premium storytelling in Japan – combined with culture, music, and art, keeps Levi’s distinctive, relevant and impactful across every market. IR: You were instrumental in accelerating Levi’s women’s business in Canada. How central is women’s growth to the brand’s regional strategy in East Asia Pacific? VS: Women’s growth is a core pillar of our strategy in East Asia Pacific. It’s central to how we think about product, storytelling, space and investment across the region. It’s not a niche focus. It shapes how the brand shows up everywhere. Achieving meaningful impact requires relentless focus, strategic investments, and constant reminders of our priorities. This year, we are doubling down on sharper product curation, stronger styling, and retail experiences that feel modern, inspiring, and relevant to how women dress today. We’ve made critical decisions and committed both capital and time to back these priorities. When every part of the Levi’s engine comes together – from product teams to retail, digital, and marketing – the results are powerful. We are already seeing green shoots of success across key markets, and this momentum gives me real confidence that our efforts will deliver both brand impact and sustainable commercial growth. IR: What excites you most personally about this new chapter in East Asia Pacific? VS: What excites me most is the tremendous opportunity across East Asia Pacific. We are riding strong momentum – both globally and in Asia – and everything we are doing points to translating that momentum into real growth in our markets. What's remained consistent, no matter the country, is the passion of our teams and their desire to win. From beautifully curated assortments in ANZ, to elevated visual merchandising in Japan, to culturally resonant activations in Korea, I'm inspired every day by how our people bring the brand to life with pride and ambition. Harnessing the power of our people will drive our results. FY2026 is about clarity, focus, and action – and with the strong foundations, talented teams, and exciting projects ahead, I'm confident we can continue to grow the business while staying true to our people-first values and connected, collaborative approach.