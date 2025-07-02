CareersAppointments & exits

Domino’s Pizza group CEO announces exit after seven months

Domino's CEO Mark van Dyck
Mark van Dyck joined Domino’s in November 2024. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Sarah Stowe

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises group CEO and managing director Mark van Dyck is to exit the business on December 23, 2025.

A global search is underway to appoint a new boss for the business, which has undergone significant leadership changes over the past year. 

Mark van Dyck’s resignation comes just seven months after he took up the role following last year’s departure of Don Meij, who had led the Domino’s chain for 22 years.

In May CEO ANZ Kerri Hayman announced she would leave the business in August, less than a year after promotion to the role.

A new CFO was announced in February and has just joined the business; George Saoud will take on the group CFO role from September.

Phil Reed, the former boss of Pizza Hut Australia and Wendy’s Australia, who left the pizza challenger in May this year, takes up a senior management role with Domino’s in Europe.

In his seven months with Domino’s van Dyck has reset core market business plans to improve topline performance, closed 205 underperforming stores in Japan, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, restructured leadership and established a turnaround plan for the Japanese market.

Domino’s largest shareholder and chair, Jack Cowin, takes on the executive chair role on an interim basis.

