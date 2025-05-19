Domino’s ANZ CEO to exit, new COO revealed

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises ANZ CEO Kerri Hayman will step down in August 2025. Hayman leaves the business after less than a year as the company’s first female ANZ CEO.

Her 37-year career has been entirely with the pizza brand, across Australia, the UK, and the US and she recently joined the ranks of the Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’ hall of fame.

Domino’s CEO will exit after a lifelong career with the brand

“Working with Domino’s has given me some of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Hayman said.

“This is the right time for me to take the next step in my journey. Since returning to Australia in 2023, I’ve been proud of the work we’ve done to strengthen operations – from improving product quality and growing new occasions like lunch, to delivering stronger sales and profits for our franchise partners.

“Domino’s is now entering a new chapter, with a clear ‘Recipe for Growth’ in place for Australia and New Zealand. With the business well positioned for the future, I feel confident this is the right time for me to open a new chapter of my own.”

Group CEO and managing director, Mark van Dyck, who joined the business in November 2024, said “Anyone who has worked with Kerri knows her deep passion for pizza, people and the success of our franchise partners. Since her return to Australia, she has helped make Domino’s a stronger, more resilient business, drawing on her global experience and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.”

Hayman will remain in her role through to August 29 to support continuity, leadership transition and the delivery of Domino’s new strategic plan. Domino’s has begun an international recruitment process, including internal candidates.

New COO brings franchise partner experience

Another leadership change sees head of operations and former franchisee Greg Steenson take on the COO role, with immediate effect.

Steenson has had a stellar career with the company, twice recognised as MultiUnit Franchisee of the Year, ANZ Manager of the Year and the recipient of multiple leadership awards.

Three years ago Steenson led a turnaround of corporate stores, and was then appointed to head up ANZ operations last year. Since then he has driven improvements in store systems and processes, including the integration of third-party delivery.