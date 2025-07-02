Harrolds is back under new ownership with Sydney store debut

Luxury menswear retailer Harrolds has made its return this month with the opening of a new flagship store at Westfield Sydney.

Now operating independently from its previous ownership, “Harrolds 2.0” is led by directors Zia Khorram, Gino Pagano, and Arasch Enayat, who bring various experiences across fashion, retail operations, and brand strategy.

The relaunch follows the collapse of the original Harrolds business in 2023, which saw the closure of its Sydney, Melbourne, and online operations.

“We are fortunate to have acquired the brand name from the original owners and are delighted to be able to return this iconic store to Sydney,” said Enayat. “We’ve also brought back many of the original sales staff, so longtime Harrolds customers will see familiar faces when they visit.”

While Melbourne has historically been the brand’s strongest market and original home since 1985, the new management said its relaunch in Sydney reflects its intent to re-engage with the broader national market from a central and high-traffic retail location.

The new 800sqm store features a refined design with marble finishes, ambient lighting, and bespoke furnishings, aimed at delivering a high-end retail experience. Its curated brand portfolio includes returning labels like Brioni, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne, alongside new names such as Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, and Balmain.

“Without Harrolds in the market, Sydney has been missing an essential destination store for men who love luxury fashion,” added Pagano, joint MD. “Harrolds has always stood for excellence, innovation, and individuality. We will maintain that legacy.”

The new management emphasised that the reopened Harrolds has no financial or operational ties to the previous entity.