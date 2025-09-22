Viva Energy’s retail chief to depart

Viva Energy Group’s convenience and mobility (C&M) CEO Jevan Bouzo has resigned and will leave the company after the transition to new leadership.

The company will commence its search for a new head of C&M immediately, with group COO Jennifer Gray taking up the role of interim C&M CEO during this process.

Gray, who has been a member of the group’s executive team for the past three years, has over 25 years of retail experience within the fuel and convenience industry, most recently representing the company on the board of Liberty Convenience, which was fully acquired this March.

“I would like to thank Jevan for his contributions to Viva Energy over the last 10 years, as group CFO, COO and more recently as CEO of our convenience and mobility business,” said Group CEO Scott Wyatt.

“He led the acquisition of Coles Express, OTR Group, and Liberty Convenience to establish the largest convenience retail business in Australia.

Jevan’s decision to resign comes after the critical consolidation and integration have been completed, and with sufficient time to transition leadership to an interim CEO ahead of the busy trading period.

“He has agreed to support the business through to the end of the year while we commence a search for a new leader with deep retail experience.”

Wyatt will be responsible for the continued execution of the company’s retail strategy and delivery on its long-term goals.

“It has been a privilege leading the C&M business over the past three years,” said Bouzo.

“I am proud of the way we’ve continued serving our more than three million customers per week since we brought the businesses together, and of the significant acquisition and integration work that our team has delivered.”

Independent non-executive director John Joyce, who chairs a retail board sub-committee, will provide guidance and oversee the C&M leadership team.