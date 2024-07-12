Birkenstock names new regional MD for Down Under

Birkenstock has named Evelyn Chua as MD for Southeast Asia and Down Under, effective this month.

Chua will be based at the footwear company’s regional headquarters in Singapore, overseeing operations in the country and in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand.

Prior to joining Birkenstock, Chua served as chief commercial officer for Asia and Europe at Synagie Group and as GM for Singapore and Myanmar at DFS Group.

“With the additional capacity that we can allocate since the go-live of our new plant in Pasewalk in September 2023, we are now able to meet the needs of the Asian customers for our products,” said Klaus Baumann, chief sales officer at Birkenstock.

“With a very strong online and offline retail experience, I am convinced that Evelyn Chua is the perfect leader to manage our presence in this very important region.”