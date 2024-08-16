What’s driving TikTok’s underconsumption-core trend and what it means for retail

erent to the latter, underconsumption-core indicates a significant shift in consumer spending behaviour and preference, potentially changing how consumers approach their buying habits. What exactly is underconsumption-core? “Underconsumption-core is a recent trend popularised by the internet. It’s an antidote to our current levels of overconsumption,” said Maggie Zhou, a content creator and slow-fashion expert. “Videos under this trend see users showing off purchases and items they’ve had for years, prioritising conscious consumption and care for items.” One of the defining characteristics of these videos is that users showcase their modest collection of products, which are primarily centred around beauty and fashion. These items are not only functional but also of good quality, ensuring they last a long time. Not just a short-term TikTok trend In a time where users are constantly bombarded with a plethora of videos featuring excessive use of various products, the underconsumption-core trend serves as a necessary and refreshing contrast. Zhou expressed that the main driver for this emerging trend could be directly linked to the ongoing global cost-of-living crisis, which has significantly impacted consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns. By focusing on minimalism and mindful consumption, this trend resonates with users who are seeking more sustainable and cost-effective ways to live. “There’s less disposable income for the average person, and a tightening of purse strings has people reconsidering their purchasing behaviours,” she explained, adding the trend might also link to the rise in anti-capitalist thinking. “People are feeling betrayed by the myth of meritocracy and the endless hustle of capitalism. We’re looking for alternative ways of living.” According to Zhou, while it’s hard to measure tangible changes, this trend is helping to normalise regular levels of consumption, as opposed to what’s often touted by influencers. “My hope for the trend is that people can lessen any shame they may hold from feeling like they have ‘less’,” she added. “My experience of growing up in a Chinese household has influenced my perception of consumption, so that the underconsumption-core trend has felt like nothing new. Food wastage is really frowned upon, we hesitate to use heaters and air cons, and purchasing new clothes and household items often requires some deliberation. Underconsumption is mostly just common sense: don’t buy more than you need and take care of what you own.” Another significant driver of this emerging trend is the strong connection with growing environmental concerns. What does it mean for brands? The rise of the underconsumption-core trend signals a clear shift in consumer priorities, which could lead brands to reevaluate their production practices and focus on creating products that are not only high in quality but also have a longer lifespan. “I’d suggest an overhaul of practices for many businesses. We have too many brands, and brands are producing too much stuff. We’re drowning in excess. I’d recommend businesses look at reducing their output and reevaluating what’s important: you can’t make money from a dead planet,” Zhou said. “My hope is that brands make fewer products and prioritise long-lasting and high-quality designs.” The reality of living in a trend-driven economy Zhou said while the terms ‘core’ and ‘trend’ can make it seem like underconsumption is a fleeting moment, the internet thrives on ‘cores’ or ‘trends’ to grab attention. “In my view, the underconsumption core will likely be short-lived as a trend. Nevertheless, its main ideology (reminiscent of the deinfluencing trend we saw last year) will endure,” she added. “As is the internet’s way, there have been people who have tried calling out those who are partaking in the underconsumption-core trend, pointing out supposed hypocrisies in their stance. For instance, having excess food in the fridge or several skincare steps in their routine. These conversations are tiresome and get us nowhere.” For consumers who are interested in partaking in this trend, she offered the following advice: “The way consumption is currently set up means it’s highly inconvenient and difficult to check out of our hyper-consumerist society. Do your best, but be realistic.”