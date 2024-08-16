Salt&Pepper opens Westfield Bondi flagship store

Salt&Pepper opened a flagship store at Westfield Bondi over the weekend, marking its fourth NSW store and its seventh in a Westfield mall.

The homewares retailer intends to open two more stores within the next six months as it looks to build a national store portfolio within Westfield locations.

“We see Westfield as an ideal partner for growth due to their expansive national store network,” said Dean Austin, Salt& Pepper CEO.

“This aligns with our vision to become a leading Australian homewares brand, making it easy for customers to access and enjoy the homewares they love, with stores opening in key locations that enhance our accessibility.”

Although of similar size to its other retail locations, the new store will look more spacious and luxurious than any other Salt&Pepper shop.

Its features include LED screens, which will display aspirational lifestyle and tablescape imagery.

Moreover, the store will have in-built charging stations and will offer complimentary refreshments for a better shopping experience.

“Our diverse product range caters to customers seeking aspirational homewares with a focus on value and quality,” said Austin.

“Whether shopping for on-trend products, timeless pieces, or gifts for life events like birthdays and housewarmings, customers will find items that elevate their home design to new levels.”