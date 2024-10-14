Foot Locker’s reimagined concept store set to debut in Australia

Foot Locker will launch its first reimagined concept store in Australia at Melbourne Central this Friday.

The store will feature Foot Locker’s ‘Home Court’ experience, a multi-brand destination developed in partnership with Nike and Jordan.

Its product offer will include on-court and off-court items from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Under Armour.

The reimagined store concept launch comes after Foot Locker celebrated its 50th anniversary last month.

“This store sets the stage for what’s to come in the region as we gear up for the next 50 years, ensuring that Australia experiences the best Foot Locker has to offer at the same pace as other key markets around the world,” said Natalie Ellis, VP and GM of Foot Locker Asia Pacific.

The brand has also launched the reimagined store concept in New York, Paris, and New Jersey, and will launch soon in Delhi.