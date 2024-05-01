IR ProStore design

Can Foot Locker’s “store of the future” help it regain its street cred?

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After two years of declining revenue and profit, the American footwear retailer Foot Locker appears to be progressing on its turnaround plan, dubbed Lace Up, with its launch last week of the first “store of the future” at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey.  The concept will serve as a model for the company’s future store renovations and expansions and features a distinct storefront and in-store environment, expanded footwear and accessory selections, an emphasis on sustainability,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now