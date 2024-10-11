Revlon names Michelle A Peluso as its new CEO

Revlon has named Michelle A Peluso as global CEO and a director, effective November 4.

Peluso currently serves as EVP and chief customer and experience officer at CVS Health, prior to which she held global chief marketing officer roles at IBM and Citi, and CEO roles at digital commerce pioneers Travelocity and Gilt.

Peluso is also a member of Nike’s board of directors.

“With a clear strategic direction set for the company, strong progress on our transformation, a deeply talented leadership team in place and exciting opportunities in front of us, now is the right time for this transition,” said Elizabeth A Smith, interim CEO and executive chair of Revlon.

“Michelle is a terrific leader and brings significant retail and digital experience to Revlon that will be critical to our future growth and success.”

Smith will continue as executive chair after Peluso assumes her new role.