BusinessStrategy

Soaring demand for manga shaping retail strategy in Australian bookstores

To keep up with the momentum, the chain rolled out a nationwide promotion across its locations. (Source: Pexels)
By My Nguyen

A sustained increase in interest in Manga, Japanese comic books, is transforming the Australian bookselling landscape, prompting retailers to expand shelf space and launch promotional campaigns.

According to QBD Books, which operates 93 stores nationwide, sales of manga and pop-culture collectible lines, such as Funko Pop and Vinyl figures, have shown strong double-digit growth.

To keep up with the momentum, the chain rolled out a nationwide ‘Buy 1, Get 1 Half Price’ promotion across its locations this month.

Retailers have noted that this boom is closely linked to the popularity of anime adaptations, which often drive demand for physical books and licensed merchandise.

Retailers also recognised that the Manga community engages strongly online, with Manga-focused communications consistently ranking among QBD’s best-performing customer content.  

“We see that enthusiasm continue well beyond the convention floor. Readers are discovering new series, collecting favourite editions and sharing recommendations with each other every day,” said Nick Croydon, CEO of QBD Books.

“While major series remain incredibly popular, readers are also exploring a broader range of creators, genres and stories, highlighting the remarkable depth and diversity manga has to offer,” said Jeremy Neal of Simon & Schuster.

As physical booksellers navigate shifting consumer habits, the strong engagement of pop-culture communities, supported by high-performing digital content, gives retailers like QBD a steady base of returning customers.

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