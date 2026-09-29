Hallenstein Glassons sales boom underpinned by Australian success

Halleinstein Glassons Holdings has bucked the trend in a challenged retail sector with a bumper fiscal 2026, led by the strength of its Australian Glassons performance.

Australian sales for the NZX-listed retailer jumped by 29 per cent year-on-year, contributing $261.91 million (NZ$324.4 million) of the groupwide total of $454.54 million for the year.

This sales performance saw a near 50 per cent increase to the group’s bottom line, ending the period with $42.71 million in after-tax profits.

Women’s fashion retailer Glassons, in Australia, has once again proved itself to be the group’s leading segment. Glassons Australia increased pre-tax profits by 27 per cent to $27.6 million in fiscal 2026 and opened a store in Burwood, NSW.

Now boasting 41 stores in the country, Glassons Australia also moved its Parramatta store to a larger site, refurbished its Castle Towers store, and expanded its Highpoint store. The group said it “continues to assess further store opportunities” in Australia.

Glassons Australia started fiscal 2027 with the opening of a store in Miranda, NSW, and is planning to open another store in the state in October. Its operations have also been bolstered by a new, purpose-built warehouse in Sydney, beginning operations in the first week of the current financial year.

Hallenstein Glassons Holdings has begun fiscal 2026 with group sales running 18.4 per cent above the same period last year. The group says sales continue to grow across both brands.

“While trading to date has been ahead of the prior year, the period represents a relatively small part of the financial year and precedes the important Black Friday and Christmas trading periods,” the group said.

“The group continues to operate against an uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop. Changes in consumer spending, foreign exchange rates, freight and logistics costs, and other operating costs may affect trading and profitability over the remainder of the financial year.”