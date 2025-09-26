Hallenstein Glassons lifts profit on strong Australian sales

New Zealand-based fashion retailer Hallenstein Glassons has posted a higher full-year profit, with strong sales growth in Australia offsetting a softer performance from its menswear label.

For the year ended August, group sales rose 8.1 per cent to $414.6 million, while net profit after tax increased 14.4 per cent to $34.8 million. Gross margin remained steady at 59.3 per cent.

Australian growth leads results

Glassons Australia was the main driver of growth, with sales up 15.3 per cent to $221.7 million and profit before tax increasing 16.1 per cent to $30.1 million.

The division opened two new stores, relocated and refurbished several sites, and began work on a new automated warehouse due to open next year.

Momentum amidst mixed performance

In New Zealand, Glassons’ sales rose 1.7 per cent to $98.6 million, while profit before tax jumped 27.4 per cent to $16.9 million, supported by store openings and refurbishments.

However, its menswear line Hallensteins recorded flat sales of $94.5 million (including Australia), with profit before tax down 36.4 per cent to $4.3 million.

Despite this, the company said the brand showed improved momentum in the second half, supported by new store concepts and upgrades.

Digital remains steady

Online sales accounted for 18 per cent of the group’s revenue, broadly in line with last year, while overall digital sales grew 6.7 per cent.

The retailer said customers are increasingly moving between in-store and online; browsing, buying and interacting across both.

Chairman Warren Bell said the results demonstrated the group’s ability to deliver growth despite mixed trading conditions.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to adopting new technology and optimising our digital platforms to ensure an industry-leading experience across desktop, mobile, and in-store touchpoints,” he said.