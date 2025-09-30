BusinessStrategy

Victoria’s Secret is here to stay in Australia and has its sights set on growth

Victoria's Secret store sign.
VS is set to open eight more Australian locations by the end of the year.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Despite launching in the US in 1977, the first ‘true’ Victoria’s Secret store didn’t open in Australia until November 2018. Before the unveiling of the brand’s Chadstone flagship, the only Victoria’s Secret stores in the local market were small-format locations, and they didn’t sell the core product: bras. Technically speaking, the first physical Victoria’s Secret store in the Australian market was an airport store in Sydney’s International terminal, which opened in 2010. Until

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Retail sales increase 3.1 per cent in August

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

The rise and rise of subscription boxes shows the market is ripe for growth

Norrelle Goldring
Luxury

Off-loaded: LVMH sells Off-White after short tenure

Kaycee Enerva
Food & beverage

Collins Foods names Xavier Simonet as its MD, CEO

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

NT retailer forced to stop offering credit to First Nations customers

Sean Cao
Supermarkets IR Pro

Costco’s cool: It’s not flashy but competent success is never dull

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay