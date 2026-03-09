SectorsBooks & stationery

QBD Books marks 150th anniversary, 92 stores

Nick Croydon
Nick Croydon, CEO of QBD Books. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

QBD Books, one of Australia’s largest retail bookstore chains, is marking its 150th anniversary.

The company started as the Queensland Book Depot in 1876, opening its doors just months after the passing of the landmark state Education Act of 1875. 

The establishment of the bookstore was to meet the need for accessible educational materials and books for the wider public, as the government championed free and compulsory schooling.

The chain has since expanded into a network of 92 stores across the country and has grown its online presence.

To commemorate this milestone, QBD Books will launch a series of nationwide activations starting this month. These include promotions across stores and online, a limited edition 150-year print magazine and products, and the release of the top 150 books of the last 150 years.

There will also be a Brisbane-based large-scale event in June, named QBD 150 Year Festival of Reading.

“Our 150th anniversary is more than just a retail milestone; it’s a celebration of a 150-year commitment to Australian minds,” said Nick Croydon, CEO of QBD Books.

“Our longevity is a testament to the enduring power of physical books, the dedication of our passionate staff, and, most importantly, the unwavering support of our loyal customers who have made us part of their reading journey for generations.”

Recommended By IR

REY Aerial (Credit - Josh Brnjac)
Shopping centres & malls

Camilla opens store at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Lululemon rides with Lewis Hamilton: shrewd move or brand mismatch?

Tong Van
japanese food
Strategy

Muji to open food market pop up in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Hey Bud's 2025 campaign protesting tax on sunscreen
Strategy IR Pro

Marketers reveal their top trends for 2025: AI, community, experiential stores

Heather McIlvaine
Sustainability IR Pro

How Unilever, Mars Food and Kellogg’s are working with Yume to reduce food waste

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
a person shops online through app and website
Customer

‘Extreme price sensitivity and distrust’: How consumers view apps, websites

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.