QBD Books marks 150th anniversary, 92 stores

QBD Books, one of Australia’s largest retail bookstore chains, is marking its 150th anniversary.

The company started as the Queensland Book Depot in 1876, opening its doors just months after the passing of the landmark state Education Act of 1875.

The establishment of the bookstore was to meet the need for accessible educational materials and books for the wider public, as the government championed free and compulsory schooling.

The chain has since expanded into a network of 92 stores across the country and has grown its online presence.

To commemorate this milestone, QBD Books will launch a series of nationwide activations starting this month. These include promotions across stores and online, a limited edition 150-year print magazine and products, and the release of the top 150 books of the last 150 years.

There will also be a Brisbane-based large-scale event in June, named QBD 150 Year Festival of Reading.

“Our 150th anniversary is more than just a retail milestone; it’s a celebration of a 150-year commitment to Australian minds,” said Nick Croydon, CEO of QBD Books.

“Our longevity is a testament to the enduring power of physical books, the dedication of our passionate staff, and, most importantly, the unwavering support of our loyal customers who have made us part of their reading journey for generations.”