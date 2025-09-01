Country Road opens flagship store in Brisbane 

SectorsOpenings & closings

Country Road has opened a flagship store in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall, taking up residence in the heritage-listed Bank Building in the city’s CBD.

The two-storey store retains key features of the historic building, such as a double-height atrium, original marble floors, stone benches, and the external facade, while incorporating contemporary additions, including spotted gum wall cladding, a custom coffered ceiling, and locally made rugs influenced by the Queensland landscape.

The mezzanine level features sections for men’s wear and homewares, accessible via a staircase that references traditional Queenslander architecture. Other design features include seating areas, fitting room service points, and a custom gift-wrapping counter.

The store also debuts Country Road’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, spanning women’s, men’s, children’s, home, and pet ranges.

Country Road is set to relocate to a larger Eastland store later this month, followed by a refurbished Mosman store reopening. New and expanded stores in Chatswood and Burnside Village are scheduled to open next month.

The company is also seeking a 5 Star Green Star Interior Certification for the Brisbane store from the Green Building Council of Australia, citing recycled materials and environmentally conscious design in the fit-out.

