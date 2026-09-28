SectorsSports & adventure

Melbourne Mustangs expands merchandise operation with Docklands store

RinkSide store at The District Docklands. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

The Melbourne Mustangs has expanded its merchandise operation with the opening of RinkSide, a permanent retail store at The District Docklands.

The store, located near the club’s home rink at O’Brien Icehouse, opened ahead of the Australian Ice Hockey Championships last month and trades seven days a week.

RinkSide was developed through a partnership between the Mustangs, Globe International and The District Docklands. It sells official Mustangs merchandise alongside products from the US NFL, NBA and NHL series, as well as streetwear brands including Thrasher and Ritual Vision.

The concept began as a volunteer-led operation, with Mustangs merchandise sold from a living room and on gamedays. Growing demand eventually prompted the club to establish a dedicated retail location.

“This has been such a community passion project. The fans are the real heart of this store and have been from the start. We even had volunteers painting the store walls themselves in the lead-up to the opening,” said John Belic, president of the Melbourne Mustangs. 

“Ultimately, this means we can do more. More for our players and more for our fans.” 

The partnership will also generate funds to support future AIHL players through the Mustangs’ junior program.

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