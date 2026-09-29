CareersLeadership

Adairs seeks new CEO after Elle Roseby resigns

elle roseby
Elle Roseby joined Adairs in January 2025 (Source: Elle Roseby/LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

The CEO and MD of homeware retailer Adairs, Elle Roseby, has resigned.

The Adairs Group is now beginning its succession plan for Roseby, who will serve her notice period, ending in March 2027. She joined Adairs in January 2025 following a stint at Country Road Group as MD of Country Road and Trenery.

Roseby oversaw the growing sales of the flagship Adairs brand and Moka, while also facing a heavy loss on the balance sheet. In fiscal 2026, the retailer told investors that it recorded a statutory loss after tax of $39.4 million due to an impairment from the Focus on Furniture brand.

Her tenure also included the closure of all seven Adairs stores in New Zealand to focus its brick-and-mortar portfolio on Australia.

“Elle has led an important transformation of the group, building a stronger leadership team and strengthening the foundations of each of our businesses. We are hugely appreciative of her leadership, and of the energy and commitment she continues to bring,” Adairs chair, Trent Peterson, said.

“With Elle continuing to lead the business and supporting the transition, we are well placed to maintain momentum through an orderly change in leadership.” 

The group said its appointment of Rachel Taylor to the newly created role of executive GM at Adairs, and the expansion of CFO Matt Edmonds’ role to include responsibility for operations, has strengthened its leadership team.

Roseby called her time at Adairs a “privilege”.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved together,” she added. “Adairs, Mocka and Focus on Furniture now form an exciting platform for the future, built on the people and leadership capability we have developed across the group – talented, passionate people who care deeply about our customers and our brands.

“There is still plenty to do, and my focus over the coming months is firmly on delivering our priorities, supporting Rachel in her expanded role and ensuring an orderly transition.”

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