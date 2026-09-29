CareersExecutive interviews

PepsiCo’s food CEO discusses bringing Smith’s to a new aisle

Alexia Horley PepsiCo CEO
Alexia Horley on what Australia wants from a packet of chips. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Walk through almost any Australian supermarket and PepsiCo is hard to miss, from the shelves to the brands shoppers have known for years. In Australia, its foods business spans brands including Smith’s, Red Rock Deli and Doritos, backed by three manufacturing sites, more than 1700 employees and an annual spend of about $150 million on locally grown produce. For Alexia Horley, CEO of PepsiCo’s Australia and New Zealand foods business, one of the central challenges is keeping familiar brands c

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