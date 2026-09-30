BeveragesLeadership

Wine giant Vinarchy’s new ANZ boss talks winning over younger drinkers

Battistessa is applying big-brand discipline to a category steeped in tradition. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Nicole Battistessa spent more than two decades inside some of the world’s biggest FMCG companies before wine entered her job description earlier this year. Seven months after becoming managing director of Vinarchy Australia and New Zealand, following senior roles at Nestlé, Unilever and Kimberly-Clark, she sounds the slightest bit surprised by how natural the move feels. “I feel like I have found my home,” she told Inside FMCG. Vinarchy is barely a year old; some of the brands inside it d

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