Cosmetics retailer Lush is being taken to court by the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) over allegations that it advertised jobs at unlawfully low pay rates.

The FWO claimed that Lush Australasia Retail advertised unlawfully low rates when it promoted jobs in Adelaide and Melbourne earlier this year. Proceedings have since been commenced in the Federal Circuit and Family Court.

Two separate job adverts are under fire, both posted on the careers section of its website for ‘seasonal casual sales assistant roles’ in July and August. The allegations state that the Adelaide job listed hourly pay rates of $27.91 for an adult worker and $12.61 for a junior aged under 16, with the Melbourne job ad specifying an hourly rate of $27.81.

The Ombudsman has called the ads non-compliant, with the lowest-level rates for the casual retail employee under the General Retail Industry Award 2020 being $34.76 for adults and $15.64 for juniors under 16.

Inside Retail has invited Lush to comment.

Lush Australasia Retail entered into an enforceable undertaking in 2020, which involved the company back-paying underpaid workers over $2.44 million, plus interest.

“As part of the enforceable undertaking, Lush committed to implementing measures to ensure future compliance with workplace laws, and it is entirely unacceptable for the company to now be allegedly advertising jobs at unlawfully low rates,” said Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth.

“We have made it clear that employers who don’t advertise lawful pay rates can face fines, and this legal action makes it clear that we are also prepared to take legal action in court where it is warranted.

“We are committed to stamping out job ads that offer dodgy pay rates because it helps prevent vulnerable workers from being underpaid from the beginning, as well as ensuring a fair playing field for businesses that are doing the right thing.”

The FWO said that Lush faces penalties of up to $546,000 per breach of the Fair Work Act.