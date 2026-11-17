Bunnings will axe 350 technology jobs in Australia as part of its plans to outsource the work to an offshore consulting firm.

The move comes after the hardware chain signed a multi-year partnership with India’s Tata Consultancy Services, a deal aimed at cutting costs and enhancing the Wesfarmers subsidiary’s technology capabilities.

The job cuts will affect 230 permanent technology positions and 120 contractor roles. Their tasks will be transferred to Tata teams in India and the Philippines.

Bunnings MD Mike Schneider said in a statement that the change was necessary and important.

“We need a technology model and partner that keeps pace with our customers so that we can continue to deliver the service, value and helpful advice people expect from us,” he added.

The transition will start next month and continue through next June. Bunnings will retain a core in-house technology team of approximately 500 people based in Australia.

The company said that the affected staff will receive support through various means, including redundancy packages, career transition, redeployment wherever possible and wellbeing support.