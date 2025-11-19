Richard Mille opens first Australian boutique

Swiss luxury watch retailer Richard Mille has opened its first Australian boutique at Sydney’s Capella Hotel.

The store spans 270sqm, blending the brand’s design elements with Australian architectural influences, including federation, craftsmanship, and colonial homestead styles.

The interconnected spaces have been designed to create dialogue and nurture personal connections.

The space consists of a meditation room to encourage relaxation and inner calm, a transparent sanctum to “showcase the art of horology”, and a sports bar as a recreational hub inspired by Australian pubs.

The boutique, Richard Mille’s 42nd globally, is said to offer a “warm, organic atmosphere,” blending lifestyle, design, and community elements.