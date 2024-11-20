Nick Scali at risk of missing profit guidance due to container shipment delay

Nick Scali is at risk of not meeting its first-half net profit guidance for Australia and New Zealand due to delays in the delivery of its products.

One of the furniture retailer’s freight forwarders and customs agents is now under the control of a liquidator, resulting in the company’s containers remaining stuck at the port.

Nick Scali has made an application to the Federal Court of Australia to facilitate the release of the company’s containers through giving certain undertakings.

The court orders to the shipping lines have been granted and Nick Scali is now working to have the containers delivered to its distribution centres.

However, the company expects to incur additional storage and detention costs for the containers which cannot be quantified yet at this time.

The delays are adding significant risks to Nick Scali’s capacity to hit its $30 million to $33 million net profit guidance for ANZ.